Virginia Democrats Demand Northam Resign… But Add That He Does Not Plan to Yet

The Virginia Democratic Party is demanding that Governor Ralph Northam resign, but it appears that he plans to stay put for now.

Northam apologized over the racist photo on his yearbook page with one person in blackface and another in a KKK robe. Democrats across the country––including multiple 2020 candidates––have called on him to resign.

And now the Virginia Democrats are calling on him to resign too:

We made the decision to let Governor Northam do the correct thing and resign this morning – we have gotten word he will not do so this morning. — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) February 2, 2019

We stand with Democrats across Virginia and the country calling him to immediately resign. He no longer has our confidence or our support. Governor Northam must end this chapter immediately, step down, and let Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax heal Virginia's wounds and move us forward. — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) February 2, 2019

We can think of no better person than Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to do so. — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) February 2, 2019

In the video he posted last night, Northam indicated he doesn’t plan to resign and will serve out his full term.

Northam directly stated, “I am deeply sorry. I cannot change the decisions I made nor can I undo the harm my behavior caused then and today. But I accept responsibility for my past actions, and I am ready to do the hard work of regaining your trust.” New reporting, however, reveals that Northam is telling people he’s unsure if he’s even in the photo.

The governor is expected to speak at a 2:30 press conference.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com