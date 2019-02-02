Biden Joins Growing Democratic Calls for Northam to Resign: He ‘Has Lost All Moral Authority’

After his racist yearbook photo emerged, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam apologized, but indicated he does not plan to resign. Meanwhile, there has been a growing chorus of Democrats––including several 2020 presidential candidates––calling on him to step down.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has now weighed in too, saying this morning, “There is no place for racism in America. Governor Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately, Justin Fairfax is the leader Virginia needs now.”

There is no place for racism in America. Governor Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately, Justin Fairfax is the leader Virginia needs now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 2, 2019

