‘WTF?!’ MAGA Pounces on CNN’s Jake Tapper for Misidentifying J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect as ‘White’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was taken to task by MAGA influencers after claiming on-air Thursday that the newly arrested January 6 pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. was “white” – moments before showing photos that proved he wasn’t.

Tapper reported on the suspect’s identity during Thursday’s The Lead, referring to Cole Jr., “a 30-year-old white man from the D.C. suburbs.” Cole Jr., he said, had been charged with transporting an explosive device across state lines and carrying out malicious destruction through explosion.

When the program soon aired an image of Cole, it was clear the anchor’s claim had been wrong.

Fox News host Jesse Watters jumped on the gaffe as online right-wing commentators pounced, circulating the clip:

🚨 WTF?! CNN’s Jake Tapper just went out of his way to LIE and call the J6 pipe bomb a “WHITE MAN” CNN REFUSED to show a picture of the alleged bomber—who is clearly a BLACK MAN—so I overlayed a photo of him on their clip CNN can’t help themselves but push anti-white rhetoric pic.twitter.com/Y4UJVjbT8A — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2025

CNN’s Jake Tapper labels the J6 pipe bomber suspect Brian Cole a “30 year old WHITE man.” You can’t make this stuff up.

pic.twitter.com/BHSfoaH1Ln — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2025

Jake Tapper identified the J6 pipe bomb suspect as a “30-Year-old white man.” Idk about you but this guy does not look white to me. pic.twitter.com/Pcexq2OGlm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: CNN's Jake Tapper calls Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole a "WHITE MAN" WHAT?!?! Does this look white to you, Jack? 🤯 "Brian Cole Jr., a 30-year-old white man…" pic.twitter.com/UakxeZikDy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 5, 2025

Jake Tapper refers to alleged pipe bomber as a “white man” Ummmmm pic.twitter.com/pl4IpKivXt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 5, 2025

Cole was taken into custody on Thursday morning, nearly five years after surveillance cameras captured a masked figure placing explosive devices outside Democratic and Republican headquarters in Washington.

Investigators linked him to the scene using licence plate data and cell tower records.

Attorney General Pam Bondi hailed the breakthrough, saying, “Today’s arrest was the result of good, diligent police work and collaboration on a case that languished for four years under the prior administration. The American people are safer thanks to this morning’s successful operation.”

CNN has not publicly addressed Tapper’s on-air error.

Watch above via CNN.