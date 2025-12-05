‘WTF?!’ MAGA Pounces on CNN’s Jake Tapper for Misidentifying J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect as ‘White’
CNN anchor Jake Tapper was taken to task by MAGA influencers after claiming on-air Thursday that the newly arrested January 6 pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. was “white” – moments before showing photos that proved he wasn’t.
Tapper reported on the suspect’s identity during Thursday’s The Lead, referring to Cole Jr., “a 30-year-old white man from the D.C. suburbs.” Cole Jr., he said, had been charged with transporting an explosive device across state lines and carrying out malicious destruction through explosion.
When the program soon aired an image of Cole, it was clear the anchor’s claim had been wrong.
Fox News host Jesse Watters jumped on the gaffe as online right-wing commentators pounced, circulating the clip:
Cole was taken into custody on Thursday morning, nearly five years after surveillance cameras captured a masked figure placing explosive devices outside Democratic and Republican headquarters in Washington.
Investigators linked him to the scene using licence plate data and cell tower records.
Attorney General Pam Bondi hailed the breakthrough, saying, “Today’s arrest was the result of good, diligent police work and collaboration on a case that languished for four years under the prior administration. The American people are safer thanks to this morning’s successful operation.”
CNN has not publicly addressed Tapper’s on-air error.
