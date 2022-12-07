Left, Right and Center Hit Pause on Politics in Support for Ted Cruz After Daughter’s Hospitalization

Authorities were called to the Houston-area home of Ted Cruz in response to a call about what later was revealed to be self-inflicted stabbing wounds by his 14-year-old daughter.

And the response to this sad news on Twitter by left, right, and center has been, by and large, a refreshing outpouring of support for the Cruz family during this vulnerable family crisis they appear to be enduring.

Anyone who has ever raised a child — or even been raised as a child — knows the pain and empathy that comes with familial well-being. And even though we are still in a bitterly divided partisan landscape, news of the Cruz family crisis has appeared to transcend the typical political grenade-throwing one sees on Twitter and has been replaced by love and support at a very human level.

Yes, some outliers continue to be jerks and are placing personal politics over empathy, but this post is to surface the decency that has been so sorely missing in our national dialog.

Sending @tedcruz and his family my well wishes for what they are going through. https://t.co/SyyLuTXOOQ — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 7, 2022

Terrible news! I hope that Ted Cruz’s daughter is okay and she has a quick and full recovery. pic.twitter.com/8ZvLYuG3dS — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) December 7, 2022

I am wishing peace and healing for Ted Cruz’ daughter. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 7, 2022

Prayers for Ted Cruz’s family, especially his young daughter. I’m a father, a husband, and a human. My heart aches for the Cruz family. May God protect them and make them stronger. — Jason Nichols (@drjasonnichols) December 7, 2022

I'm glad to hear that Ted Cruz's daughter will be all right and hope that she gets the mental health treatment she needs as well. https://t.co/iZZm3J6M7u — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) December 7, 2022

Thoughts are truly with senator Ted Cruz and his family today. @tedcruz — William Compton (@Compton4KY2022) December 7, 2022

And we’ve seen some love on the right. Like this from dear friend of Mediaite Larry O’Connor offered the pithiest message of support:

Pray for @tedcruz and his family. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) December 7, 2022

And this from self-described Christian Conservative Carmine Sabia….

I’ve seen a lot of nice commentary from Democrats about Senator Ted Cruz‘s daughter and giving prayers to the family. Cannot ask for more than that. I believe Speaker Pelosi’s family deserved the same. We have to be better as people. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 7, 2022

—

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.