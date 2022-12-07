Left, Right and Center Hit Pause on Politics in Support for Ted Cruz After Daughter’s Hospitalization
Authorities were called to the Houston-area home of Ted Cruz in response to a call about what later was revealed to be self-inflicted stabbing wounds by his 14-year-old daughter.
And the response to this sad news on Twitter by left, right, and center has been, by and large, a refreshing outpouring of support for the Cruz family during this vulnerable family crisis they appear to be enduring.
Anyone who has ever raised a child — or even been raised as a child — knows the pain and empathy that comes with familial well-being. And even though we are still in a bitterly divided partisan landscape, news of the Cruz family crisis has appeared to transcend the typical political grenade-throwing one sees on Twitter and has been replaced by love and support at a very human level.
Yes, some outliers continue to be jerks and are placing personal politics over empathy, but this post is to surface the decency that has been so sorely missing in our national dialog.
And we’ve seen some love on the right. Like this from dear friend of Mediaite Larry O’Connor offered the pithiest message of support:
And this from self-described Christian Conservative Carmine Sabia….
