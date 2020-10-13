The Case That Neither Trump Nor Biden is Worthy of a Non-Swing State Vote

As a “Never Trump” conservative (a real one, not someone who took that position to the extreme in exchange for liberal Twitter love and appearances on CNN or MSNBC), I went into the 2020 election cycle urging that Joe Biden should be the Democratic nominee, predicting that he would be, and consistently saying that he will beat President Donald Trump. It was always my intention to make him the first Democratic presidential candidate for whom I would cast a ballot and publicly support.

Since then however, unique circumstances have led me to see the choice in this election through an extremely dark medical metaphor. Picking President Trump is like a cancer patient asking for an injection of even more malignancy, while going with Biden will be like opting to eradicate the cancer, but while also getting a lobotomy.

Quite simply, there are no viable options. This is mostly due to the reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now that the world has been radically altered thanks to what I believe is a mostly moronic, panic-induced, and at least partly politically-driven overreaction to the coronavirus, I can no longer vote for Biden, especially since it is very likely that Democrats are going to control both Houses of Congress. As dramatically contrary to the conventional wisdom as it is, I actually concluded that, going forward, President Trump, whom I loathe more than ever, would actually be slightly better in reacting to the current state of the virus than Biden will be.

This is not because Trump handled Covid particularly well (I actually think he has responded horrendously, but for very different reasons than the news media does), but rather due to the fact that, unlike Biden, his political base is not going to demand that he play political games with the virus in order to prove how incredibly bad a job the other side did from the start. In short, Biden’s Covid “plan” (which really just consists of lots of “money” and “masks”) acts like we will go back to March of this year instead of accepting that it will be January 2021, takes orders from lockdown-lover Dr. Fauci, and then relies on nature and a vaccine to finally allow Democrats to claim, while pretending it was really the highly overrated magical power of mask mandates, that THEY finally defeated the coronavirus when Trump could not.

To be clear, the problem I foresee is not just one of taking political credit for “solving” a problem they didn’t really fix at all (and maybe will make even worse). It is that when Biden and the Democrats pull this off, it will mean that, in the future, devastating, and perhaps even stricter, lockdowns will happen on a regular basis, because the false narrative will be set that this is the proper way of reacting to a new virus (and why not also the old ones that take tens of thousands of lives every winter?!)

At the very least, under this scenario we would be living with masks and other restrictions for many years to come. Though, on the bright side, it should be fully acknowledged that, since liberals will never accept that the pandemic is over if Trump says it to be so, only a Democratic president could effectively have the perceived moral authority to eventually (surely belatedly) end this national nightmare.

It isn’t just his view of Covid that has turned me off to Biden. His age is clearly taken a significant toll on him and reduced his ability to stand up to the increasingly insane elements of his party that dominate Twitter.

This makes Biden’s selection of extremely liberal California Senator Kamala Harris as his VP candidate particularly troubling. It is very likely that if Biden wins she will be president by 2025 at the latest, and this is a prospect which no serious conservative (no, those at “The Lincoln Project” no longer qualify), could ever openly support.

Of course, despite Trump being truly fantastic on the important issue of judges — while Biden, bizarrely, won’t even deny he plans to “pack” the Supreme Court — supporting the president is not a serious alternative either. Had Trump shown anything of real value during the pandemic I would have considering overlooking my steadfast opposition to him based on the fact that he is a pathological liar and a corrupt conman who is ill-suited for his position. Sadly, when crisis finally hit, Trump totally lost his fabled (fake) balls and abdicated his presidency to Dr. Fauci, with disastrous consequences for the future of this once great nation.

I am fully aware that my vote and support is totally meaningless, especially given that I live in California, where Trump has less chance of winning than the PAC-12 championship football game scheduled here has of being attended by a packed house of non-mask wearers. But that is actually kind of the point of this column.

If you live in a swing state, clearly the impetuous to choose one of these dreadful options is much stronger (for instance, if I still lived in my home state of Pennsylvania, I honestly don’t know for whom I would vote). But in states where that is not the case, voters who feel repulsion at voting for both of these fatally-flawed candidates should consider making their outrage heard in a the form of a protest vote against both our utterly broken system which produced these pathetic alternatives, as well as our unprecedented loss of liberties over the last seven months.

To this end, I will be voting for the Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen. Because she cannot win, her policy positions and credentials are meaningless, but because of the name of her party, the symbolic message, while very small, is unmistakable.

Never before in our modern history has the concept of liberty been more in need of some semblance of support. Since both Trump and Biden are openly hostile to freedom, and neither has truly earned a vote, taking this path, from my perspective, seems to make the most sense.

I will be voting “no confidence” in the two primary candidates, and using my tiny electoral voice to urge libertarianism, currently on life support, to fight to somehow keep its formerly robust pulse from fading away forever, before my children are even old enough to fully understand the precious gift which is in the process of being stolen from them.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.