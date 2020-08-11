President Donald Trump’s former Director of Oval Office Operations Madeleine Westerhout apologized on Tuesday for leaking to reporters during her tenure in the White House.

Promoting her new book, Off The Record, in a Fox & Friends interview with Steve Doocy, Westerhout said, “I had a bad night, and a major lapse of judgment cost me my dream job.”

“On a rare day off, after a couple of drinks by the pool, I accepted an invitation to an off-the-record dinner with four reporters and a White House colleague of mine, and at that dinner I said some things that I didn’t mean and that I never should have said, and I deeply regret that,” she declared. “But I take full responsibility for my actions that night and really regret that I hurt people that I care about very, very much.”

During the interview, Westerhout also spoke about how she reveals in the book that she didn’t vote for President Trump in 2016.

“This was something that I thought a lot about whether or not I wanted to put in the book and I ultimately decided it was very important for me to be completely honest in this book, so what I reveal is that I did not vote for President Trump in 2016,” Westerhout proclaimed. “I absolutely did not vote for Hillary Clinton, but in 2016, you know, I had never met the president and everything I knew about him I based off what the mainstream media told me, and it wasn’t until I got to know him and know his character that I realized how wrong I had been.”

“He is he a very kind and generous man. He is a great leader and encouraging boss, and I cannot wait to cast my vote for him on November 3rd,” she added. “Until then there is going to be no greater supporter of President Trump than me.”

Westerhout added “The one thing that I found so fascinating about President Trump is his deep admiration and respect for women. He promotes women. He surrounds himself with strong, intelligent women. He is married to one, he has raised two of them, and every interaction that I have seen and I have had with him has been just showing how much President Trump respects women.”

Westerhout was fired last August after she reportedly told reporters at the off-record meeting that Trump “liked her better than his own daughters, and that Trump didn’t like appearing in photos with Tiffany Trump because he thinks she is overweight.”

Trump appeared to forgive Westerhout for the comments, however, and on Tuesday even promoted her new book on Twitter.

“Great new book by former Director of Oval Office Operations, Madeleine Westerhout, entitled ‘Off the Record’. When I look at all of the Fake Books and garbage written about me, it’s really nice to see a very smart and already wise young woman write an honest depiction of what went on at the White House during some extremely interesting and important times,” he tweeted. “So many good stories by someone who, unlike most other so called writers, was actually there, and a part of the action – of which there was plenty. Go buy this book, a job well done!”

Watch above via Fox News.

