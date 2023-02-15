‘Got it All Wrong, Again’: Brian Stelter Claps Back at Joe Rogan Over Claim His ‘Bosses’ Are the ‘Lizard People’ of the World Economic Forum

Former CNN host Brian Stelter shot back at podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan after being accused of working for the “lizard” people behind the World Economic Forum.

Rogan discussed the global summit in Davos, Switzerland held last month with journalist Matt Taibbi when Stelter’s name came up, both men mocking Stelter’s appearance on a panel, which came just shortly after his Reliable Sources was canceled at CNN.

According to Stelter, he had no “bosses” at the panel like Rogan’s mocking suggested. Stelter went to Davos at his own expense.

“Joe Rogan got it all wrong, again. The World Economic Forum did not ‘hire’ me to ‘work’ in Davos. I went there on my own dime to write about the conference,” Stelter tweeted in response to a Mediaite article covering the Rogan and Taibbi interview.

Stelter also responded to a story from the New York Post about Rogan’s comments, telling Rogan to “call” him if Rogan “wants to tell his listeners the truth.”

“I normally ignore Rogan’s rants. But the @nypost wrote a story and asked for comment, so I said, if Rogan wants to tell his listeners the truth, he can call me,” he tweeted.

I normally ignore Rogan's rants. But the @nypost wrote a story and asked for comment, so I said, if Rogan wants to tell his listeners the truth, he can call me. https://t.co/TTFLIJmz6A — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 15, 2023

On Rogan’s podcast, he and Taibbi mocked Stelter for looking so “comfortable” at the summit.

“He’s with evil lizard people that are trying to control the world. That’s his bosses. He knows how to handle that kind of situation,” Rogan said.

He later called him “basically a prostitute.”

“He’s supposed to be a journalist, but he’s not even good at that. So he’s — what he’s doing now is holding water for the evil leaders of the world who want to institute hate speech policies nationwide and, you know, centralized digital currency,” Rogan said.

