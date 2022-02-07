‘I’m Perfectly Trustworthy!’ Russell Brand’s Mocking Imitation of CNN’s Brian Stelter Goes Multi Viral

Comedian, actor, and podcaster Russell Brand went after CNN and Brian Stelter in a video that went viral in more than one format over the weekend, tackling the subjects of Joe Rogan, Spotify, and how the media is covering those things.

The video of Brand’s take on CNN’s take on the controversy has been racking up views in more than one format. On YouTube, the full 12-minute clip – definitely worth watching – has 1.5 million views. Not unheard of on Brand’s channel but on the high end. That full version (embedded below) also has over 35,000 views on Rumble.

“CNN’s Brian Stelter said this week that because of Joe Rogan ‘winging it’ people have stopped trusting ‘real newsrooms’. Could another explanation come from the media trying to push us towards WWIII?” reads the description for Brand’s video on YouTube, posted on February 3.

In it, Brand shows a few clips of Stelter opining on Rogan’s podcast being inferior to CNN’s very professional operation and rigorous vetting and fact-checking that is almost flawless. Brand questions that, and mocks Stelter to do it, saying CNN doesn’t argue in good faith and that Stelter is “jealous” of Rogan’s audience.

“Well, why don’t people trust me? They trust Rogan, but I’m perfectly trustworthy! Look how loose my tie knot is!” says Brand, doing a cutting Stelter impersonation.

The clips of Brand’s Stelter voice went wild on social media. On Twitter, more than one version has seen monster engagement, including this tweet from the account @BoschAnonymus, which at the time of this post was already over 1.1. million views.

Other versions in other tweets have anywhere from dozens to hundreds or even thousands of independent views.

There are countless tweets reacting to it, including from Glenn Greenwald, who made an interesting point in his thread.

Note that Brand’s video has already been watched by 1.1. million people — far bigger than Stelter’s audience and double CNN’s prime-time shows. Do you see why they’re so desperate: smearing everyone independent as “far-right” conspiracy theorists and begging for mass censorship? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 5, 2022

Naturally, the video has also rocketed across the right-wing media and blog universe. Here is the full video, via Russell Brand on Rumble.

We will update you if Brand gets canceled over it.

