Jon Stewart Gushes Over Media’s Ukraine Coverage: ‘They Have Been On Motherf*cking Point’

Jon Stewart said the mainstream media is “actually built for” coverage like war — and they’ve been doing an outstanding job covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“When they are matched with their purpose and there is a story equal to it, boy do they deliver,” Stewart said Thursday on his The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast. “They have done a magnificent job of bringing the reality of this story to the public.”

“I have been widely impressed,” Stewart continued. “It just shows you what they are capable of when a story is at the level of urgency they pretend everything else is.”

Stewart explained the coverage has been so good that it’s borderline upsetting.

“It’s a little heartbreaking,” he said. “Because you see just like how talented and how committed and how involved they can be, but when left idle or when left to the currents of their ratings overlords, how their natural and innate abilities are perverted into something way more damaging.”

“But fuck, man, I don’t know if you’ve been watching the coverage, but they have been on I believe the phrase is motherfucking point.”

Listen above via The Problem With Jon Stewart.

