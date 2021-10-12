Sharon Osbourne Names CBS Execs That Ousted Her From The Talk: ‘I’ve Told Them That They’ve Destroyed Me’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sharon Osbourne singled out the CBS executives who ousted her from The Talk while sitting down with Megyn Kelly on Tuesday.

“They are desperate to keep their jobs, they are desperate in these times we live in to be perceived as more than woke,” Osbourne said generally of TV executives while on The Megyn Kelly Show. “They wanna be seen as Mother Teresa and Jesus Christ and they — but they’re all hypocrites. They’re liars and they’re hypocrites and they’ll do whatever they have to do to keep their job.”

Osbourne made the comments while discussing her firing from CBS daytime program The Talk, which occurred after Osbourne lashed out at her then co-hosts while she tried to defend Piers Morgan’s comments on Meghan Markle.

At one point, Osbourne demanded that Sheryl Underwood not cry, and screamed at her to “Educate me!” on why Morgan’s comments were considered racist.

“Is there one person at CBS that you think was behind this whole thing against you?” Kelly asked Osbourne.

Osbourne named CBS Executive Vice President of Current Programs, Amy Reisenbach, who also oversees the network’s daytime television, additionally singling out The Talk showrunners Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews.

“I had worked with the showrunners for eleven years, they were friends of mine, especially Kristin Matthews,” Osbourne said. “I told them that they’ve destroyed me. I told them that I will never be able to get over this. It’s like once you have that seed put on you that you are a racist, it never goes away. And I told them that they’ve destroyed me.”

