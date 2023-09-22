Ted Cruz Warns Of ‘Very Serious Danger’ Joe Biden Will Drop Out Of 2024 Race By August and Be Replaced With Michelle Obama

Texas Senator and part time podcaster Ted Cruz shared a wild theory that President Joe Biden will drop out of the 2024 race by August.

Cruz floated the idea on the Monday edition of his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz, in a discussion with his co-host Ben Ferguson.

“So here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous. In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama,” Cruz said. “I view this as a very serious danger.”

Cruz argued Obama would be a simple decision that wouldn’t disrupt the party.

“Michelle Obama, number one, you don’t infuriate African-American women, which is a critical part of the constituency that Democrats are relying on to win. But number two, you avoid the problem, if you pick from any of the four, the other three are pissed because they’re all to some extent, peers, they’re rivals. They’re all jabbing knives at each other,” Cruz said.

Cruz said this would be the one idea that would actually unite Democrats.

“Michelle Obama, because she was first lady, has the ability to kind of parachute in above all four and say, ‘Hey, we’re not picking among any of you. You guys can all fight it out next time. You’re all going to be on the same level. We’re coming. This is the Obamas saving the day.’ And I think in terms of a solution. That unifies Democrats. There ain’t nothing like that. I also think Michelle is not all that eager to run for president. But to parachute in in August of ’24, a couple of months before the presidency and suddenly wake up and be president — ” Cruz said.

“Not a bad gig,” Ferguson replied.

Cruz said that with some of the media beginning to turn on Joe Biden, the odds for this happening have risen.

“And that ought to scare the hell outta anyone who is unhappy about the direction this country is going and doesn’t want us to go even crazier in an even worse direction,” Cruz said.

Watch above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

