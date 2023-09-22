AOC Mocks Fox News ‘Wall-to-Wall Coverage’ of Her While Ignoring Lauren Boebert’s ‘Engaging in Sexually Lewd Acts’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called out Fox News for their situational coverage of members of Congress, citing the curious in-theater behavior of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as an example.

Boebert was caught on security camera getting handsy with her date during a family-friendly performance of Beetlejuice, the Musical, a play that has set recent records in earned media over the past few days. In the initial days of the story breaking, Fox News entirely ignored the story until Bret Baier addressed in on Monday, three days after the Colorado congresswoman publicly apologized.

During a recent Instagram Live, Ocasio-Cortez was asked, “What do you think of the Boebert scandal?” to which she noted she received “wall-to-wall Fox News coverage” for eating outside in Florida or dancing to the band Phoenix while studying at Boston University. AOC said:

All I got to say is, I can’t go out to lunch in Florida in my free time — not doing anything, just eating outside — and it’s wall-to-wall Fox News coverage. And then you have a member of Congress engaging in sexually lewd acts in a public theater and they got nothing to say. I danced to Phoenix once in college and it was like all over the place. But, umm, putting on a whole show of their own at Beetlejuice, and it’s — and there’s nothing. I’m just saying, be consistent. That’s all I’m asking for, equal treatment. I don’t expect it, but come on.

Ocasio-Cortez is referencing a frenzied conservative media who covered her dining outside in Florida without a mask during a peak moment of the Coronavirus pandemic. Was she being mask-shamed by conservative outlets, you might ask? No, she was ostensibly being hypocrisy-shamed by anti-maskers angry that she wasn’t wearing a mask.

It’s not clear if Beetlejuice, the Musical, has an affiliate program with members of Congress, but there seems to be a real commitment by some to continue to promote this dopey musical. But I digress…Fox News ignored Boebert but obsesses over AOC. Check.

Watch the above via Instagram Live.

