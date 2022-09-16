Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: Candace Owens Returns

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot is All There Is with Anderson Cooper by CNN Audio.

The show follows Cooper as he begins packing up his late-mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s New York apartment. Cooper contemplates loss and grief as he creates an audial scrapbook of his mother’s life and childhood memories.

Following All There Is with Anderson Cooper is The Letter, Dateline NBC, Candace Owens, and The Daily.

Taking the second spot on the charts is The Letter. The show follows the story of two Salt Lake City friends in 1996 whose late night walk into the mountains turns dangerous when they happen upon a young stranger with a gun.

Coming in at number four is the return of Candace Owens. This is a revamped version of her other show with The Daily Wire, but will now premiere five episodes a week. This comes as the commentator recently returned from welcoming her second child with husband George Farmer.

A notable mention, at number thirty-five, is The Wilderness hosted by actor Jon Favreau.

The show follows the actor as he talks with voters from midterm battleground states attempting to see what it will take for Democrats to win the regions.

