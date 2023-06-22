JUST IN: Lordy There Are MORE Tapes According To New Filing In Trump Criminal Case

A new filing in the bombshell criminal case against ex-President Donald Trump shows multiple recordings of Trump among the evidence turned over to the defense.

One of the most explosive pieces of evidence to emerge in the 37-count indictment against Trump on Espionage Act charges was the audio recording on which Trump discussed a classified document that he had taken with him when he left the White House — a tape in which Trump acknowledged he can’t show the document to his visitors because of the classification attached to it.

But a new filing in the case is raising eyebrows. It details the first batch of evidence that has been provided to Trump’s attorneys through the discovery process, which includes “interviews” — plural — that match the description of the tape we already know about:

Production 1 includes a copy of any written or recorded statements made by the defendants. These statements include the following: Interviews of Defendant Trump conducted by non-government entities, which were recorded with his consent and obtained by the Special Counsel’s Office during the investigation of this case, including the July 21, 2021 recorded interview Defendant Trump provided to a publisher and writer quoted in part in the Indictment;

Public statements made by Defendant Trump, including the public statements quoted in the Indictment;

The May 26, 2022 FBI interview of Defendant Nauta, which is quoted in the Indictment; and

The June 21, 2022 grand jury testimony of Defendant Nauta.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN Tonight, Kaitlan Collins broke the news, and she and anchor Abby Phillip noted the significance of the filing:

COLLINS: But what is interesting here and what we were noticing, our team, as we were looking at this, is they used the word plural when talking about interviews in recordings that they have of Trump, which they said they were made it his consent. Of course, we know one of those was when he was speaking with people who were ghost writing that book for Mark Meadows, and that is where he was talking about seemingly having a classified document in front of him. We don’t yet know what these other recordings are. We don’t know what is on them. We don’t know how relevant they are. It does say that they are made with Trump’s consent. They could potentially even be public comments that he’s made about the classifying, the declassification process, what he knows there. That has obviously been a focus this week. And so it still remains to be seen what those are. But it is significant that now discovery has started in this documents case. PHILLIP: Yes. That definitely jumps off the page here. Multiple recordings, and we don’t know what they say, but the one that we do know about was a fairly significant piece of evidence in that indictment. We have much more to learn on this.

Watch above via CNN Tonight.

