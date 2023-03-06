Ben Shapiro Lauds Chris Rock’s Netflix Special as Another Shot in the ‘Anti-Woke Revolution’

Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro notched what he claimed was another win in the “anti-woke revolution” Monday, arguing Chris Rock’s latest Netflix special was decidedly anti-woke.

“When all of the big comedians, almost all of them have now come out and started ripping into wokeness,” Shapiro said on his podcast, which is currently the second highest rated in the country.

“When that ranges from Louis C.K., who, by the way, was quasi-canceled, then was back on tour as popular as ever. When that is true of Chris Rock, when that is true of pretty much all of them, except for Hannah Gadsby, who isn’t really a comedian. You got a problem on the left,” Shapiro argued, adding:

When the comedians are now more aligned with the right than the left, not because they like the right. They hate the right, but because they look at the left and they say, ‘I can’t be anywhere near these people. They’re too crazy.’ That is a serious problem for the Democratic Party in political terms.

“And again, they escaped the blade in 2022 because Republicans raided the local homeless shelter for candidates,” Shapiro added, trying to rebuke any counterargument that the 2022 midterm election results might rebuke his claims.

“But I do not think that they avoid the cultural consequences of their own radicalism for very much longer,” Shapiro declared, adding:

So Netflix has now released this Netflix special. They said, with all sorts of fanfare, they have like a pre-show, they have like a post-show, as though it were almost a sporting event. And he had a lot to say. He actually started his standup back saying that he was going to try to do a show without offending anybody. He says he doesn’t know who’s going to get triggered and he went directly after wokeness. Hey, I am all on board with social justice and all that kind of stuff. But it used to be that if you wanted to take somebody’s job, you actually had to be better at it than they were. Now you just wait for them to say the wrong thing. And this extended to his critiques in a wide variety of areas, extended to his critique of Meghan Markle, for example. He went very, very hard after Meghan Markle because one of the things that he said during the special Chris Rock is we have now decided to glorify victims. It’s one thing if you are a victim, it is another thing if you are a pretend victim. And we have decided that everyone in American society is now victim, he sounds very much like a right-winger. He sounds like this show, Chris Rock here. Here is Chris Rock going after Meghan Markle.

Shapiro then gleefully played a clip of Rock shooting down Markle for claiming the Royal family was racist in their treatment of her.

Rock goes HARD after the woke, from the victimhood culture to cancellation attempts. And he’s not the only one. We’re seeing nearly every major comedian targeting wokeness — because wokeness spells both the end of humor, and the end of the meritocracy. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 6, 2023

“There’s going to be a backlash in this country and it’s going to come very, very strong for the left, because, again, so much of leftist ideology at this point is wrapped into the idea that we are all victims, we are victims of the system. The system has somehow harmed us in some deep and abiding ways,” Shapiro argued, concluding:

Chris Rock is not the only one. You’ve seen this from Chappelle. Pretty much every major comedian is now on board with this. Because guess what? If you’re a major comedian, this means that you have made a success of yourself in American life. It means that you worked really hard to get there. You worked a lot of clubs, worked a lot of circuits. You failed a lot. And so this notion, you look around you and you see a country filled with failures because there are so many people who are just victims of society. You don’t buy into it if you’re truly successful.

