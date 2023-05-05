Bill Barr Torches Former Boss Trump: ‘It’s a Horror Show When He’s Left To His Own Devices’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr eviscerated his former boss when asked by Fox New’s Geraldo Rivera whether Donald Trump is “fit to be president.”

Geraldo asked the question at Cleveland, Ohio’s, City Club on Friday, where Barr spoke about his time working in the Trump administration.

“Is he fit to be president of the United States? Is Donald Trump fit to be president?” Geraldo asked from the audience.

“If you believe in his policies — what he’s advertising to be his policies — he’s the last person that could actually execute them and achieve them,” Barr said. “He does not have the discipline, he does not have the ability for strategic thinking or linear thinking, or setting priorities, or how to get things done in the system. It is a horror show when he’s left to his own devices. You may want his policies but Trump will not deliver Trump policies. He will deliver chaos.”

In the lead-up to his question, Geraldo fawned over Barr: “You really are my favorite person in Washington, D.C. I’m filled with admiration for the way you kept relatively friendly with the president, the way you kept the walls from falling in. Kept him from absolutely cranking up during ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ as he was being assailed nonstop.

“Having said that, I think January 6 was more profoundly disruptive and more serious than some of your remarks, but you are my most favorite person in Washington. I think you’re the most honest person in Washington.”

Geraldo is a co-host of Fox’s The Five, and wrote that his appearances this week have been “canceled,” but didn’t say why.

“My appearances today and tomorrow on The Five have been canceled,” Geraldo tweeted Thursday. “I’m sure there’s a good reason. Never fear, I’ll be back week after next. Stay safe and happy. Thanks.”

Strife with The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld may have contributed to Geraldo’s absence. The two got into a Twitter war the day after Tucker Carlson‘s firing, calling Carlson’s Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, “bullshit.”

Barr is currently promoting a new book about his tempestuous time serving as Trump’s attorney general called, One Damn Thing After Another.

