Fox News Host Geraldo Says His Appearances on The Five This Week ‘Have Been Canceled’

Geraldo Rivera, the veteran television personality and co-host of Fox News’s top-rated The Five, tweeted on Thursday that his appearances on the show this week have been “canceled.”

“My appearances today and tomorrow on The Five have been canceled. I’m sure there’s a good reason. Never fear, I’ll be back week after next. Stay safe and happy. Thanks,” Rivera wrote, without offering an explanation as to why he was removed from this week’s lineup.

Rivera shares the “liberal” seat on The Five with Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov and former Democratic Rep. Harold Ford Jr. (R-TN), but hasn’t appeared on the show since April 21st, which was also Tucker Carlson’s last day on the network.

Geraldo is one of the more outspoken left-leaning voices on Fox News and often tweets his takes on various topics, including the network – which is rare for on-air personalities.

On April 26th, days after the announcement of Carlon’s abrupt firing from Fox News, Geraldo tweeted:

I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was “bullshit.” Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process.

Geraldo’s co-host on The Five, Greg Gutfeld, replied to the tweet and wrote, “You’re a class act Geraldo. A real man of the people.”

Geraldo and Gutfeld have been known to spar on air and as recently as mid-April got into a heated exchange, which Mediaite covered, in which Geraldo told Gutfeld, “Stop pointing at me!”

Geraldo, Tarlov, and Ford Jr. replaced Juan Williams on The Five, who also had a contentious relationship with Gutfeld on air.

