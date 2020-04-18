comScore

Brian Stelter Tweets He ‘Crawled in Bed and Cried’ Last Night Over Coronavirus Pandemic

By Phillip NietoApr 18th, 2020, 9:08 pm

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Brian Stelter, Chief Media Correspondent for CNN speaks onstage during ‘Discovery Gets Cooking’ at Vanity Fair’s 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

CNN Anchor Brian Stelter announced that he missed the deadline for his daily newsletter because he “crawled in bed and cried” on Friday night over fears of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Truth is, I hit a wall. Gutted by the death toll. Disturbed by the government’s shortcomings. Dismayed by political rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality,” Stelter tweeted and wrote in his weekly newsletter. “Worried about friends who are losing their jobs and kids who are missing school and senior citizens who are living in fear.”

“I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. I think those tears had been waiting a month to escape.”

He added, “I wanted to share this with you because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journalists are living this and hating this just like everyone else.”

Some offered the host kind words of support and reassurance:

Others mocked Stelter for expressing his fears:

Currently, the global death toll for Covid-19 stands at 159,510 with over 2 million confirmed cases, according to the Washington Post.

Article has been updated to reflect that Stelter’s newsletter is daily, not weekly.

