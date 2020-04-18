CNN Anchor Brian Stelter announced that he missed the deadline for his daily newsletter because he “crawled in bed and cried” on Friday night over fears of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Truth is, I hit a wall. Gutted by the death toll. Disturbed by the government’s shortcomings. Dismayed by political rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality,” Stelter tweeted and wrote in his weekly newsletter. “Worried about friends who are losing their jobs and kids who are missing school and senior citizens who are living in fear.”

“I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. I think those tears had been waiting a month to escape.”

He added, “I wanted to share this with you because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journalists are living this and hating this just like everyone else.”

I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. Tears that had been waiting a month to escape. I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journos are living this, hating this, like everyone else. https://t.co/dIDujZZvQZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 18, 2020

Some offered the host kind words of support and reassurance:

Sorry, man. You have to step away at times, even for a few hours, to do something else. Make a list of people to call everyday and call them. Plant a garden. Start stretching and breathing with your phone off each day. Take care of you so you can be there for others. Be well. — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) April 18, 2020

It’s days like that when we feel that the work is not valuable, not breaking through. I always felt that the work I did mattered to *somebody, and I still think that, but it wasn’t enough yesterday to overcome the very dark place. — Michelle Jones (@Michelle_RJones) April 18, 2020

Others mocked Stelter for expressing his fears:

Perhaps you feel guilty you and the Lamestream media contributed to this massive overreaction with misinformation. — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) April 18, 2020

You shouldn't cry it isn't healthy for men — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 18, 2020

Currently, the global death toll for Covid-19 stands at 159,510 with over 2 million confirmed cases, according to the Washington Post.

Article has been updated to reflect that Stelter’s newsletter is daily, not weekly.

