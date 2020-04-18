Lindsay Graham: ‘We Ought To Sanction The Hell Out Of China’

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham floated the idea of cancelling U.S. debt to China on Saturday night while speaking to Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro, and called on the communist state to face sanctions for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Let’s talk about what we can do now,” Pirro said. “We owe money to China, can we start cancelling that debt?”

“Marsha Blackburn has legislation with Martha McSally that basically allows us to cancel some of the debt that we owe to China,” Graham responded.

“Cancelling debt is something we could do. You know China is the largest state sponsor of pandemics in the world. Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism. We sanctioned the hell out of Iran for spreading terrorism — we ought to sanction the hell out of China for spreading pandemics.”

“I would like to put sanctions on China not just for the United States, but for the entire world. This is the third pandemic to come out of China. Enough is enough. Bring the supply chain back? Yeah that’s a no brainer. Lets bring it back into this country by using carrots and sticks by telling businesses: if you relocate your supply chain we will give you a tax break. If you don’t we’re going to punish you.”

Graham joins Texas Senator Ted Cruz who also called last night via Twitter for the United States to reevaluate its relationship with China saying, “China is our greatest geopolitical threat. We need to start acting like it.”

Add this deeply troubling grant transfer to the growing list of reasons why the U.S. needs to rethink its approach to China. China is our greatest geopolitical threat. We need to start acting like it. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2020

