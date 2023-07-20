Brutal New Poll Shows Trump Losing Big to Biden, Even With Third Party Spoiler

A new Monmouth University poll suggests that former president Donald Trump would be easily dispatched by President Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch of the 2020 presidential election, even if Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) were to mount a third party bid that most analysts believe would hamper the Biden campaign.

In the national survey of 910 voters, 47% of voters said they would definitely or probably support Biden, while just 40% said they would back Trump.

Remarkably, a potential unity ticket comprised of Manchin and former Utah governor Jon Huntsman (R) would barely eat into Biden’s lead, as he would still boast a 40%-34% advantage over Trump.

63% of voters professed to have an unfavorable view of Trump and half of voters said they would “definitely” not support Trump in 2024.

The Monmouth poll comes just a few days after Trump announced that he would likely soon be indicted for the third time this year, this time on charges pertaining to his role in the January 6 Capitol riot that followed his previous loss to Biden.

Still, Trump remains the prohibitive favorite to again with the Republican presidential nomination. According to the RealClearPolitics polling average of national primary voters, Trump leads his closest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by nearly 33 points. In the first two contests of the primary in Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump leads by 24 and 22 points respectively.

In an appearance on Fox News yesterday, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) suggested that the avalanche of legal peril Trump finds himself in may be the result of Democrats’ desire to see him atop the GOP ticket in 2024.

“President Biden wants President Trump as an opponent because given President Biden’s poll numbers — he polls right up there with Bud Light — he thinks President Trump is the only person he can beat,” argued Kennedy. “I think the Justice Department’s going to do pretty much whatever, at the senior levels, whatever they can to make sure that President Trump is the nominee because that’s who President Biden wants.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com