Sen. Ted Cruz’s Bizarre War on Fictional Characters Moves to Barbie

Texas Senator and part-time podcaster Ted Cruz is no stranger to starting beef with other people but he also has a history of going after fictional characters.

A perfect example of this has risen to the surface in the last few weeks with the highly anticipated film, Barbie.

Although most people would view the movie as a harmless representation of one of the most beloved children’s toys in America, the Texas Republican is hellbent on the theory the plastic blonde is a Trojan horse for Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

Cruz became perturbed when a preview for the film showed a map, drawn in Crayon, which included the nine-dash line indicating that China “owns” the South China Sea. This line has largely been disputed by the other countries that also claim to own the area, including Vietnam.

In an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Waters Primetime Wednesday night, Cruz warned that the film is trying to kiss up to the CCP in order to make more money in the region on the film.

Unfortunately, this is just one of several wars Cruz has waged.

Back in 2021, Cruz set his crosshairs on Sesame Street and in particular, Big Bird.

In November 2021, Big Bird took to Twitter to share that he had received a covid vaccine.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

Cruz immediately criticized the animal for promoting government propaganda.

Government propaganda…for your 5 year old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021

In 2022, Cruz gained word that another Sesame Street star and literal puppet, Elmo, had received the vaccine as well. It didn’t take long for Cruz to blast the childlike fictional character for providing “ZERO” scientific data on covid vaccines in the commercial.

Thanks, @sesamestreet for saying parents are allowed to have questions! You then have @elmo aggressively advocate for vaccinating children UNDER 5. But you cite ZERO scientific evidence for this. Learn more:https://t.co/Ss20TmFTSB https://t.co/tr67QyfRyC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 28, 2022

In April 2022, Cruz joined fellow Republican Ron DeSantis in bashing Disney for speaking out against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He warned parents that soon, the entertainment giant would portray Mickey Mouse “and Pluto going at it.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slams Disney for opposing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law: “In every episode now, they’re gonna have Mickey and Pluto going at it … You can always shift to Cinemax if you want that.” pic.twitter.com/iZX82OiyC2 — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022

Cruz would later go after the animated Pixar film Lightyear for allegedly trying to sell “lesbian toys,” since there were two lesbian characters in the film.

“What do we need? We need lesbian toys. Now, never mind that the last time I checked, most toys are kinda androgynous. They are usually without genitalia,” Cruz said in an interview with Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles.

Sen Ted Cruz complains about "lesbian toys" in the Buzz Lightyear movie: "Most toys are, kinda, androgynous. They're usually without genitalia" pic.twitter.com/IPeNrtL1G5 — Jason S. Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 17, 2022

In recent weeks, Cruz has expanded his outrage wheelhouse to include inanimate objects. He took to the Senate floor earlier this month with the dire warning that your air fryer could be spying on you.

Cruz proposed a bill that would mandate that companies disclose if everyday household products and appliances have cameras and microphones installed.

“I don’t think the American people want their air fryer spying on them. And at a minimum, they have a right to know if their air fryer is spying on them,” Cruz said.

The anticipated summer blockbuster Barbie will be released Friday and only time will tell if Senator Cruz’s dire warning against the plastic toy will prove true.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.