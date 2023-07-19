Republican Senator Tells Fox & Friends That Biden ‘Wants’ Rematch With Trump: ‘He Thinks President Trump Is the Only Person He Can Beat’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) argued that President Joe Biden is hoping for a rematch against Donald Trump in 2024 because he thinks Trump is the “only person he can beat” in a Wednesday Fox & Friends appearance.

Asked by Steve Doocy if Republicans on Capitol Hill were united in their resolve to defend Trump after he announced yesterday that the Department of Justice was likely to indict him over his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, Kennedy said he could only speak for himself and he doesn’t yet know “what the facts are.”

Then he turned to the politics of the various legal proceedings against Trump.

“I will say in terms of the politics, and this is a cynical point of view but I think some Americans are drawing this conclusion that President Biden and President Trump have a codependency,” began Kennedy. He continued:

President Trump wants President Biden as an opponent because he thinks he’ll be the easiest to beat. President Biden wants President Trump as an opponent because given President Biden’s poll numbers — he polls right up there with Bud Light — he thinks President Trump is the only person he can beat. Now one of them is gonna be wrong, but I hate to say this but I think it’s a fair observation: I think the Justice Department’s going to do pretty much whatever, at the senior levels, whatever they can to make sure that President Trump is the nominee because that’s who President Biden wants.

At that point, Brian Kilmeade jumped in to ask Kennedy who he might endorse in the Republican primary race only to be told that he’s going to “wait and see what happens like everybody else.”

If Trump is indicted over the investigation into the Capitol riot, it will be the second time grand jury indictment leveled against him by the Department of Justice this summer. Last month, the Department of Justice announced that it would be charging the former president for his mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

Watch above via Fox News.

