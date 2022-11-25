Candace Owens Slaps Down Triggering ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her, Including That She’s Using Kanye to ‘Take Down Trump’

Candace Owens spent part of her Friday attempting to dispel “conspiracy theories” involving her and Kanye West, including one that she is apparently using the rapper to “take Trump down.”

Owens took to Twitter following West, now going by Ye, posting a video describing a meeting he recently had with Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Ye said he offended Trump by asking him to run as his vice president in 2024. He also said Trump was “really impress” with the openly racist Fuentes. Trump claimed through his own statements that he only planned on meeting with Ye. He called the dinner “uneventful.”

Owens denied connecting Ye to Fuentes or the controversial Milo Yiannopoulus, who will reportedly be working as an advisor on Ye’s 2024 campaign.

“Regarding #Ye24 — I would like to state some things publicly and for clarity because there is man (who seems to have personal feelings for Milo Yiannopoulus) who is attempting to insert me into what can only be described as a drug-induced paranoid narrative,” Owens tweeted, going on to say she is not in contact with either of the controversial figures around Ye.

1) I have never in my life been in contact with Milo Yiannopoulus (or Nick Fuentes). That is not a personal shot at either of them—That is simply the truth. I met Milo twice: both times at the David Horowitz freedom center where we were both invited as speakers years ago… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 25, 2022

She also claimed there is a conspiracy theory that she connected Ye to controversial figures in an effort to “take Trump down.”

“The idea that I have somehow connected Ye, Milo, and Nick Fuentes to take down Trump is again, part and parcel of a drug-induced paranoid narrative. If drugs are not to blame, then it is utter psychopathy,” she wrote.

3) The idea that I have somehow connected Ye, Milo, and Nick Fuentes to take down Trump is again, part and parcel of a drug-induced paranoid narrative.

If drugs are not to blame, then it is utter psychopathy. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 25, 2022

Another conspiracy theory Owens is not too fond of is that she or her husband, George Farmer, scammed Ye into buying the social media platform Parler. Farmer is the CEO and Ye announced his intention to purchase the company after he was booted from Twitter for an anti-Semitic post — he has since been let back on.

“I have read more conspiracy theories about myself in the last 2 months than throughout the entirety of my career. None of them are true,” Owens tweeted. “I draw that line at the idea that I am a part of some sinister plot to split the GOP. Let Ye be Ye. Let Trump be Trump.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com