Chris Christie Battles Newsmax Anchor About Trump’s Jan. 6 Conduct in Testy Interview: ‘There’s Not Arguments On Both Sides!’

Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) took part in a contentious interview with a Newsmax anchor who insisted, “There are arguments on both sides,” for how then-President Donald Trump conducted himself on Jan. 6, 2021.

“His conduct on January 6 was reprehensible,” Christie said. “His lying about the election being stolen — ”

“Then he disagreed with that assessment,” interrupted Wake Up America anchor Rob Finnerty. The two continued:

CHRISTIE: Well, I don’t know how you can… FINNERTY: Peacefully and patriotically is how you can, that’s what he said that day. CHRISTIE: Well, let me tell you something, that’s not what he did. FINNERTY: That’s what he said. CHRISTIE: No, well, that’s not what he did. FINNERTY: But that’s what he said. CHRISTIE: That’s not what he did. He then told them to march up to the Capitol. He knew that there were people in that — FINNERTY: Peacefully and patriotically, though, right? CHRISTIE: No, no, no, no! That’s not all he said. You can focus on those three words — FINNERTY: That’s a quote. You’re paraphrasing, I’m paraphrasing as well, but there are arguments on both sides, right? CHRISTIE: No, there’s not arguments on both sides! Because when you incite people as he did that day, and you see what the result is, he had another chance. He had another chance when he saw — even if he didn’t intend for them to be violent — he had another chance when he saw them become violent. And he sat by and did nothing. For three hours. Watched it on television from the White House, and did nothing to get people to stop it.

“In my view, that’s beneath the conduct of someone who’s been honored with the presidency,” Christie concluded.

Earlier in the interview, Christie laughed when he noted that Trump was “out on bail on four different jurisdictions!”

“I mean, think about that,” Christie said. “As a former prosecutor, that we have a frontrunner for our nomination out on bail in four jurisdictions. And let’s face it, whether you agree with the charges or not, they’re a reality we now have to deal with.”

Recent polls have Christie with about eight percent of the Republican vote, while Trump has 53 percent.

