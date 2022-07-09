Chris Cuomo Teases Comeback with Shirtless and Cigar-Smoking Pics: ‘Something’s Coming’

This summer could be comeback season for fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, according to Chris Cuomo that is.

In a Friday post to Instagram, Cuomo posted a montage of short clips, one shirtless seemingly screaming at his camera, another showing off his bicep, and one more of him smoking a cigar. The phrase “something’s coming…Summer ’22” is captioned over the assortment of pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Cuomo (@chrisccuomo)

Recent posts on his Instagram account have shown Cuomo in Ukraine while the country continues to deal with a military invasion from Russia. Cuomo said in a Saturday post that he would be dropping something related to the conflict in Ukraine on Monday.

“In Ukraine. We can not forget. Russians are apparently targeting civilians,” Cuomo posted, adding later that “more” was coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Cuomo (@chrisccuomo)

In another Instagram post from Ukraine, Cuomo said he was with actor and activist Sean Penn, whom he described as a “brother.”

“I was here with my brother Sean Penn who is working on a film showing the reality and helping the hurting with relief org CORE. He interviewed President [Volodymyr] Zelensky who pleaded for more from the U.S. – from anyone,” Cuomo wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Cuomo (@chrisccuomo)

In his bio section on Instagram, Cuomo has written “FREE AGENT,” a phrase that also appears on his official website. When users click the phrase on the website, they are greeted with the same message from the cigar-smoking/bicep pride pictures from his social media: “something’s coming…”

Cuomo was removed from CNN following reports he’d advised his brother, then New York City Mayor Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to handle mounting sexual misconduct allegations.

Cuomo’s dismissal from the network was announced in December of 2021 following a short suspension. CNN’s Brian Stelter referred to “information in texts and documents pointing to a serious breach of CNN standards” when reporting on the firing at the time.

