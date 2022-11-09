Chuck Todd Advises GOP Soul-Searching: No President ‘With This Low of an Approval Rating’ Has ‘Done This Well in a Midterm’

NBC News political director Chuck Todd expressed shock at the Democrats outperforming expectations on election night and argued that the party was performing at historically high levels given the low approval rating of President Joe Biden.

“I think this is another case, whereas Chuck was pointing out earlier, Trump coming in at the end in that final weekend for Dr. Oz really had to hurt him because Pennsylvanians really reacted against Mastriano, the Trump choice for the governor’s race, and they don’t like extreme candidates,” said Andrea Mitchell right after NBC News called the Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman.

“Pennsylvania has been a tough win in the past. You know, Hillary Clinton lost it. Donald Trump won it. John Fetterman did better than Trump did with the non-college-educated voters in rather than he did better than Biden did and worse than Trump is the point,” Mitchell added.

“Well, nobody with this low of an approval rating as a sitting president has ever done this well in a midterm in the modern era,” Todd replied, referring to Democrats remaining in contention to hold both the House and U.S. Senate.

“And the Republicans have to look in the mirror. And if they don’t sit here and look at Trump and they may be afraid to pick this fight, but there’s no doubt there’s this is now the fact that Biden said at 45%, the economy is where it was. You read that stat, this shouldn’t be competitive. And it is. And I think you have one place to look,” he added.

“We should also note that Fetterman, I think a lot of people, when they watch his performance in that debate, were very concerned. Both of you have seen him since his condition has improved,” jumped in Lester Holt, offering another reason why Fetterman managed to pull out a win.

Watch the full clip above via NBC News

