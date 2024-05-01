CNN Reporter Questions Her Own ‘Celebratory’ Graduation Ceremony at Columbia After Police Shut Down Protesters

Reporter Julia Vargas Jones questioned on CNN whether there would be a celebratory mood around her own upcoming graduation at Columbia University following tensions between police and pro-Palestinian protesters.

The NYPD said dozens were arrested on Tuesday night after police breached the academic building Hamilton Hall, which activists were occupying. More than 100 were previously arrested over an encampment at the campus. Students were demanding the school cut all ties to Israel and for a ceasefire in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing strikes.

Jones is a graduate student at Columbia and will be one of many taking part in a graduation ceremony on May 15.

“That is my graduation as well. I have family coming from Brazil to come watch me walk across the stage… and I hope as everyone does that this can happen, but at the same time, is there a climate for celebration? For graduation to move on?” Jones told CNN’s John Berman as she was reporting from the protests.

The NYPD could be seen taking away protesters as others in the group yelled, “shame.” Police will have a presence on campus through May 17.

“I don’t really see celebration being something that we flock to in the coming weeks and if police are going to be on campus, that will even dampen the mood even more,” Jones said.

The journalist reported live from the student protest on Tuesday before police forced her to move on.

“This is finals week, we’re a couple weeks away from graduation. I’m supposed to graduate. We have no idea what is going to happen,” she said.

CNN’s Berman offered some congratulatory words to Jones despite the tense mood on campus.

“I have to say you’ve more than earned your journalism degree over the last 24 hours or so, Julia,” he said. “So celebration or not, congratulations to you on that and all the work you’ve done.”

Watch above via CNN.