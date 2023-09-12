CNN’s Dana Bash Asks If ‘That’s Even A Thing’ To Impeach Biden For Alleged Behavior Before He Was President

CNN’s Dana Bash sought to clear up whether it’s “even a thing” to impeach a president for something that allegedly occurred before they took office.

“The heart of the impeachment inquiry is about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden,” Bash said on Tuesday’s State of The Union. “This is not about when, since Joe Biden has been president of the United States. This is pre that. And, so, another question is whether that’s even a thing. Can you impeach somebody, a president, for something that didn’t allegedly occur when he was president?”

Bash’s question came after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he was directing a formal impeachment inquiry into allegations of corruption surrounding Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“Well, I mean, it seems like that’s what we’re about to find out,” said panelist and NRP host Ayesha Rascoe, continuing:

I mean, look. When you talk about lying to the American public, I mean…when President Trump was in office, the Stormy Daniels thing came up, and he said he didn’t know anything about the payments. Turns out that wasn’t true. But, you know, he wasn’t impeached for that, right? Like this idea that things that you did before you were even president are now impeachable, I think at this point, impeachment has just become a political tool. Something that you do against the opposite party, and not something that really has much meaning.

“Right. As you’re talking I’m answering my own question,” Bash said. “Which is, you can impeach for anything you want as long as you get the votes for, it right?”

“Right, because it is a political tool,” interjected CNN’s political director David Chalian. “But I would just note, Dana, Kevin McCarthy did at the end say, ‘And finally, there are serious allegations that Biden’s family has been offered special treatment from the Biden administration.’ So he did tie something in there at the end. But you are right, the bulk of the actions being discussed happened during Biden’s time as vice president.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

