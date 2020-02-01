CNN’s John Harwood: The Confederacy Blocked John Bolton’s Testimony

CNN’s newest hire is John Harwood, formerly of MSNBC, to the role of White House Correspondent. On Saturday, he tweeted that the “Confederacy represents the bulwark” of the GOP, and blocked John Bolton‘s testimony. But his math was off.

Harwood was underscoring a point made in his article CNN article. The “ongoing diversification of American society further unites an overwhelmingly white GOP around a shared fear of impending doom,” he wrote.

In the article, published Friday, Harwood mentioned the “old Confederacy” with regard to politics in the Nixon era. In Saturday’s tweet, however, he made the identifier far more immediate.

of 51 Republican senators who voted to block John Bolton’s testimony in Trump impeachment trial, 25 represent states of the Confederacy during the Civil War the old Confederacy represents the bulwark of the 21st century GOPhttps://t.co/GY3i0yE6ZS — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 1, 2020

The article reads like a fresh analysis (and is in fact labeled analysis), and focuses on racial divides, but the headline is “Republicans prove they refuse to defy Trump under almost any circumstance.”

The tweet was not well received, and several people pointed out the “analysis” didn’t even get the math correct.

Given that only 11 states seceded from the Union, it would be sort of astounding if they were currently represented by more than 22 Senators. How did you count 13? Please, please tell me, @JohnJHarwood, that you don't think your native Kentucky was a Confederate state. https://t.co/VYSsBa6UOS — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 1, 2020

This isn't just dumb and quite obviously bigoted, it's mathematically incorrect as well. I'm actually sort of impressed. https://t.co/RSsPNu4CN8 — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 1, 2020

That 11×2 = 25, and that the number 25 represents more than half of the number 51 are just two of the interesting things I learned from this tweet. https://t.co/4DnCopH7b1 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 1, 2020

I think @kthalps and I should have a competition on #usefulIdiotspod to come up with the best irrelevant-trivia-inspired news headline… https://t.co/i7As3SjXzq — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) February 1, 2020

It’s a rocky start for Harwood in the role of straight news journalist for CNN, but on-brand for both of them.

