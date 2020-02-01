comScore

CNN’s John Harwood: The Confederacy Blocked John Bolton’s Testimony

By Caleb HoweFeb 1st, 2020, 6:01 pm

CNN’s newest hire is John Harwood, formerly of MSNBC, to the role of White House Correspondent. On Saturday, he tweeted that the “Confederacy represents the bulwark” of the GOP, and blocked John Bolton‘s testimony. But his math was off.

Harwood was underscoring a point made in his article CNN article. The “ongoing diversification of American society further unites an overwhelmingly white GOP around a shared fear of impending doom,” he wrote.

In the article, published Friday, Harwood mentioned the “old Confederacy” with regard to politics in the Nixon era. In Saturday’s tweet, however, he made the identifier far more immediate.

The article reads like a fresh analysis (and is in fact labeled analysis), and focuses on racial divides, but the headline is “Republicans prove they refuse to defy Trump under almost any circumstance.”

The tweet was not well received, and several people pointed out the “analysis” didn’t even get the math correct.

It’s a rocky start for Harwood in the role of straight news journalist for CNN, but on-brand for both of them.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: