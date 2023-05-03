Lindsey Graham Pressed On Why Biden Sending Troops to the Border is ‘Theater’ When He Supported Trump Doing The Same

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was pushed on Wednesday over his criticism that President Joe Biden sending U.S. troops to the southern border is “ridiculous theater,” despite having supported Donald Trump doing the same thing in 2018 when he was president.

“Did you feel the same about it being theater when Trump sent troops to the border in 2018?” the off-camera reporter asked during a Capitol Hill press conference.

Reporter on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) calling Biden sending troops to the border “ridiculous theater”: “Did you feel the same about it being theater when Trump sent troops to the border in 2018?” Graham: “I feel that Donald Trump did the best job in my political lifetime.” pic.twitter.com/rXCyFBfUUG — The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2023

“I feel that Donald Trump did the best job in my political lifetime. When Donald Trump did something, it worked. Everything he did, as Ted suggested, worked,” Graham added, dodging an explanation on the difference between Biden and Trump making the same move.

“The triangle agreement with the three Northern Triangle countries where they would process asylum claims took the problem off the table. He had the lowest illegal crossings in December of 2020. As Senator Cruz said, in 45 years. So I would suggest that if you want to compare the Trump performance on the border to Biden, it’s an easy comparison to make,” Graham continued, becoming more animated.

“What am I urging the Biden administration to do? Because Trump did it doesn’t mean you can’t do it. Your country is being destroyed by illegal immigration. Your own democratic cities are being overwhelmed. As Ted and John have talked about, the human misery is beyond one’s imagination. You can literally repeat what Trump did to gain control over the situation if you chose to now. Why can’t they do that? Because the radical left owns this administration,” Graham concluded.

Watch the full clip above.

