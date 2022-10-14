Dagen McDowell Says Biden Should’ve Engaged in Trump-Esque Quid Pro Quo by Threatening to Destroy Saudi Economy

Some co-hosts of Friday’s edition of The Five wondered if President Joe Biden should be impeached for asking Saudi Arabia to delay a decision on OPEC oil production until after the midterm elections.

The show’s chyron deemed Biden’s request “election interference.”

“Are you seeing any similarities with what Biden’s doing with the Saudis and what Trump was accused of doing with Ukraine?” Jesse Watters asked Martha MacCallum.

Watters was referring to Trump’s infamous 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which then-President Donald Trump made the delivery of foreign aid to the country contingent on investigating the Biden family’s business dealings in the country.

The House impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was acquitted in the Senate.

“Yeah, I find it remarkable that there is not more attention to the story, that he, essentially, according to these reports, tried to make a deal with them,” Martha MacCallum responded. “If you can push this off, I don’t want to see this. It’s not going to be helpful, and it gets almost no coverage at all.”

One aspect to note about this comparison is that Biden reportedly did not attempt to use leverage against Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden’s ask appears to be just that: a request with no strings attached. By contrast, Trump made the receipt of aid allocated to Ukraine by Congress contingent upon investigating a potential political opponent.

Meanwhile, one Five guest co-host said Biden didn’t go far enough.

“You go to Saudi Arabia and say, rather than saying, ‘Please do me a favor, please don’t cut your oil production,’ you say, ‘I’m gonna do you a favor,'” Dagen McDowell said. “‘You’re not gonna cut your oil production, see? And I won’t open our spigots wide open and start pumping all that delicious natural resources and just flooding the world with natural gas and oil, see? You’re gonna do that, and this is a favor I’m going to do you because we, the United States, could destroy the economy of Saudi Arabia.'”

Watch above via Fox News.

