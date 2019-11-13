Josh Hammer, the editor-at-large of Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, claimed on Twitter, Tuesday, that “Jew-hatred is inherent in the European DNA,” before deleting the post.

Hammer made the comment in response to another Twitter post which claimed the European Union “is going to require political country of origin labeling for only two regions of the world and both of them are Israeli.”

Though Hammer swiftly deleted the post, it was saved by online archives.

The post wasn’t Hammer’s only controversial comment on Tuesday, with Hammer also claiming in a Twitter post that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) is a “self-hater” who does “not speak for proud American Jews.”

Every American Jew knows a Bernie Sanders in his/her personal life: Someone nominally born Jewish but is a hardline atheist, secularist, and socialist who forsakes God, country, and tradition alike. These self-haters do not speak for proud American Jews and American Zionists. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) November 12, 2019

Hammer’s post was described as “antisemitic” and “racist” by other journalists and media industry figures.

Thankfully not every American Jew has to interact with antisemitic scumbags like you — Eli Valley (@elivalley) November 12, 2019

This is revolting, abhorrent, and racist https://t.co/9ye3ZUrSb7 — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) November 13, 2019

hey… you don’t get to be “nominally” born jewish you absolute putz https://t.co/HM6EBpkmro — Talia Lavin, girl reporter (@chick_in_kiev) November 12, 2019

I’m not a Bernie Bro, but calling him a self-hating Jew is really not ok. Also, contrary to popular opinion, he is in fact a liberal Zionist who has ardently come out against BDS. Only fair critiques should be on the table. https://t.co/XXoQRNfggA — Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) November 13, 2019

UPDATE: Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro responded to Mediaite’s request for comment, claiming, “I just spoke with him about it; he realized it was a bad tweet and deleted it before I even heard about it from you. He meant it metaphorically in the same way that Barack Obama was being metaphorical when he said racism was in America’s DNA, but he realized it could be misinterpreted and taken literally.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]