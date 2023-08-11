Democrat On Fox Says Garland Announcing Hunter Biden Special Counsel ‘Was a Surprise’ To White House

A former Democratic state senator from New York claimed that news of the special prosecutor appointed to investigate Hunter Biden blindsided the White House.

Former state Sen. David Carlucci (D-NY) appeared on Fox News Friday to defend the Justice Department’s impartiality for naming David Weiss as special counsel when he made the claim.

“This shows the independence; the DOJ wants an independent case here, so that’s why it was a surprise to the White House, as we’ve learned, that President Biden didn’t even know about this happening. And [Merrick] Garland went ahead with the special counsel for Weiss to show that independence. And I think that’s what we see here,” Carlucci said.

“Why now?” asked anchor Sandra Smith.

“Why ever, right?” Carlucci replied. “I think this is something that originally Republicans did want, they wanted Weiss to be the special counsel. Now it’s actually happening, so I think it shows independence, I think it shows the movement away from the White House, and this will be not a political witch hunt, but an actual trial.”

Republican consultant Garrett Ventry claimed that Weiss “shredded his credibility during this entire process.”

“I think it’s one thing to point out here, Democrats have been using to talk about it, assuming you will see this come out, that he was a Trump appointee,” Ventry said of Weiss. “But I think, as a former senate judiciary aid who did confirmations, people need to understand that…district court judges and U.S. attorneys are hand-picked by home state senators, so he’s essentially hand-picked by two Democratic state senators from Delaware.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Weiss’ appointment Friday afternoon to look into alleged criminal activity by Hunter Biden. The DOJ would not comment when asked if President Joe Biden was also under investigation in Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

