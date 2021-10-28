DeSantis PAC Selling ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ T-Shirts in Fundraising Email Filled With Trumpian Random Capitalization

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has parlayed his zealous support of former President Donald Trump — and his similarly zealous opposition to President Joe Biden — into getting elected as governor of the Sunshine State and a rumored top contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. DeSantis’ PAC, “Make America Florida,” is now hawking T-shirts that say “Let’s Go Brandon,” the euphemism embraced by trolling conservatives as a stand-in for “F*ck you, Biden.”

The PAC doesn’t just draw inspiration from Trump for its name, clearly an homage to “Make America Great Again;” the merchandising idea was already used by Trump, in a text message to supporters from his campaign earlier this month that offered “Let’s Go Brandon” shirts for a $45 donation. DeSantis is up for re-election as governor in 2022.

Make America Florida also followed the former president’s aversion to literacy and standard rules of English grammar, peppering the email message with bizarre and non-standard capitalized words. The first few paragraphs:

The Marxist Leftists and their Soros Backed Globalist allies hate the Constitution and us. As “Let’s Go Brandon!” chants echo from every corner of the country, they know they are losing control. The Puppet in Chief can not hide behind his Ice Cream much longer, so his handlers are panicking! In dark rooms and internet chatrooms, the fear of freedom is palpable, and the solutions to stop the waking giant of true Americans are getting more and more desperate.

The email goes on to warn that “Illegal Aliens” were “coming to Florida to flood our welfare roles and swing our elections” — containing perhaps an inadvertent Trumpian typo, as “welfare rolls” would be the correct wording — in order to install “a small ruling elite of Marxist Politicians (and a small group of RINOs pretending to fight back), Oligarchs, Press Lackeys, and clueless Hollywood Elites.”

“Help us fight to Make America Florida before it is too late,” the message urges, before offering for sale the aforementioned “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirts.

Clicking the link takes you to the Make America Florida website (screenshot above) to purchase the T-shirt for a contribution of $22 to $29, depending on size. The 100% cotton shirts are touted as going “perfectly with layered streetwear outfits” and “extra trendy now!”

Under Florida election law, PACs are separate legal entities from a candidate’s campaign, but unlike federal campaigns, Florida PACs can, and usually do, communicate and coordinate directly with the candidates they support.

