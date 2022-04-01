Disney Heiress Targets Right Wing ‘Radical Ideologues’ and ‘Little Punk’ Rufo Over Boycotts and Backlash

Disney heiress Abigail Disney lashed out at “radical ideologues” targeting her family’s company with boycotts.

Disney also specifically called out conservative journalist Christopher F. Rufo, who had previously posted video from an all-hands meeting at the company where an executive admitted to a “not so secret gay agenda.” The video, on top of the company’s condemnation of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” aka House Bill 1557, has sparked mass calls for boycotts from conservative activists.

The Disney heiress, granddaughter to co-founder Roy O. Disney, said she is “delighted” by it all.

“It is the business world that has been, either by act or omission, feeding the opportunist right wing to distract us with culture war nonsense while they rifle through the till and empty everyone’s pockets,” Disney posted as part of a lengthy Twitter thread on Friday.

Right now, when it matters most of all, they will stand for those values with every fiber of their being. Yeah guys like Rufo can try, but Disney is so much bigger, means so much more to the American people than that little punk can ever hope to mean. END// — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

The liberal activist said the “right wing has run amok” in what began as a a response to a tweet from Rufo declaring “moral war” on Disney.

“Disney has everything it needs to fight this threat, if only it will have the courage to weather the slings and arrows and threats and name-calling,” Disney wrote. She went on to circle back to Rufo, referring to him as “that little punk.”

“Yeah guys like Rufo can try, but Disney is so much bigger, means so much more to the American people than that little punk can ever hope to mean,” she wrote.

Rufo responded to Disney’s thread by calling her a privileged millionaire.

“The Disney heiress, who inherited $100+ million and cosplays as a ‘class traitor,’ is coming after me now,” Rufo tweeted. “The most privileged people on the planet pretend to be avatars of the oppressed and they are absolutely pathetic.”

He wrapped up by calling on Disney to give away her inherited fortune and “live authentically with the people.”

“I call on the ‘class traitor heiress’ [Abigail Disney] to live up to her principles and change her last name, give away her inherited wealth, and live authentically with the people,” he tweeted.

Florida’s education law prohibits discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 public school classrooms. Though it’s been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” by critics who argue it is discriminatory, the phrase appears nowhere in the bill. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) and other supporters have made this point numerous times in defense of the legislation, with the governor even adding himself to the voices recently blasting Disney’s “woke ideology” in response to their opposition.

