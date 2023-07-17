Donald Trump Jr. used his position as keynote speaker at the pro-Trump Turning Point Action Conference to mercilessly attack Hunter Biden and his infamous laptop, claiming that his own father, former president Donald Trump, would have sent him to Guantanamo Bay if he had been embroiled in such a controversy.

“I have a feeling if it were the ‘Don Jr. laptop from hell,’ you all would have heard about it,” he told the crowd. “Right? I mean, do you think if I was videoing myself going 172 while smoking meth, I have a feeling, magically, CNN would find it to be relevant again.”

Don Jr. was referring to content found on Hunter’s MacBook Pro after it was dropped off at a computer repair shop in 2019 and never retrieved. Trump allies have had a field day disseminating the hard drive’s contents, which included graphic videos and photos.

“You know, you got a billion from China, millions from Ukraine for no-show jobs, money landing for Russian oligarchs with ties to human trafficking…no big deal, it’s Hunter, it’s fine. It’s totally fine,” Don Jr. continued. “Ten percent for the big guy. I have a feeling if that was my text message, we’d be at, like, impeachment 37? I don’t know, like, where are we? I can’t keep track, it’s too many. It never ends, right? And those are the people in power. Those are the people deciding what happens to you, your children, your family’s well-being. They are the arbiters of decency, according to the media. That piece of crap. I mean, think about it.

“Like, do you know — let’s talk about this for a second — do you know what my father would have done to me if it was my laptop?”

At this suggestion, the crowd broke into laughter, and an attendee yelled, “He’d chop your head off!”

“Yeah, my dad would have sent me to Gitmo! You’re right!” Don Jr. said, referring to the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba — a detention center former President Trump signed an executive order to keep open.

“You know, I think Hunter could have used some of that tough love from Joe…” he said.

Don Jr. retweeted a clip of his “Gitmo” quip, writing, “True story.”

Watch the clip above.

