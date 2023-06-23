‘Dripping Disdain’: Outnumbered Co-Hosts Condemn How Racially Charged Cartoon Depicts MAGA Voters

Fox News co-hosts defended presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy after he lashed out over a political cartoon depicting MAGA voters as aggressive racists.

The cartoon appeared in Iowa’s Quad-City Times and portrayed Ramaswamy addressing MAGA voters who hurled bigoted slurs at him.

“It’s sad that this is how the MSM views Republicans,” Ramaswamy tweeted. “I’ve met with grassroots conservatives across America & never *once* experienced the kind of bigotry that I regularly see from the Left. Iowa’s ⁦@qctimes absolutely has the right to print this, but it’s still shameful.”

It’s sad that this is how the MSM views Republicans. I’ve met with grassroots conservatives across America & never *once* experienced the kind of bigotry that I regularly see from the Left. Iowa’s ⁦@qctimes⁩ absolutely has the right to print this, but it’s still shameful. pic.twitter.com/5QNwGSJgJb — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 22, 2023

“The media, they always go after, not the candidate, but the voters,” said Outnumbered co-host Kayleigh McEnany. “Half the country — good, hardworking people — who are not racist, as they suggest.”

“It is the dripping disdain from the Far Left — the elite condescension from the Democrat Party — that we will never escape,” Emily Compagno said.

“I’m reminded of the interview he had with then-employee Don Lemon who said — remember, they were talking about race relations in America, they were talking about Black Lives Matter — and Don Lemon said, you know, ‘Whatever, whatever race you are.’ That flippant disdain. That Vivek then said, ‘Hold on, I am Indian American’ — I’m paraphrasing — ‘and these are my thoughts.’ And it was such a stark moment.

“I think of President Biden and Jill Biden’s callous, racist comments that they’ve made about multiple groups of people that they tend to knee-jerk, sort of trigger to, when they want their votes, they cater to when they want their votes. But when they speak about them, it’s an absolute tropes, frankly, and stereotypes. They see everyone as a block. And to all of us that view people as individuals, as Americans first, it’s deeply offensive that all of this damning racism comes from the Left.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com