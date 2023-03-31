Exonerated Central Park Five Defendant Trump Wanted ‘Executed’ Has One Word For Him After Indictment

One of the exonerated Central Park Five defendants targeted for “execution” by Donald Trump in the 1980s, has one word for the former president: “Karma.”

Yusef Salaam gave his take on Twitter after news of Trump’s indictment on some 30 charges of business fraud in a hush-money case came down from the Manhattan D.A.’s office..

“For those asking about my statement on the indictment of Donald Trump – who never said sorry for calling for my execution – here it is:

“Karma”

#PowerPost✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿™️ For those asking about my statement on the indictment of Donald Trump – who never said sorry for calling for my execution – here it is: Karma — Yusef Abdus Salaam (@dr_yusefsalaam) March 30, 2023

The Central Park Five were a group of Black and Latino teenagers in 1989 who were wrongly convicted of brutally raping a white woman in New York’s Central Park and leaving her for dead. Four of the teens falsely confessed to the attack and spent years in prison.

Donald Trump, then a business developer in New York, took out a full page advertisement in four newspapers calling for New York to “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY, BRING BACK OUR POLICE!”

“I want to hate these murderers and I always will,” Trump wrote in the ad. “I am not looking to psychoanalyze or understand them, I am looking to punish them.”

Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise, and Salaam became known as the “Exonerated Five “10 years after the crime when a serial rapist confessed and DNA evidence confirmed he was the perpetrator.

In 2019, Trump said he would not apologize for the ads, even though the teens were exonerated and freed.

“You have people on both sides of that,” Trump said. “They admitted their guilt.”

The New York Times pointed out Trump’s eerily similar language to comments he made following a White nationalist demonstration in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2017. After a woman was hit and killed by a driver who identified as a White nationalist, Trump said, “There was blame on both sides,” the Times reported.

