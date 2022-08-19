Florida Republican Candidate Permanently Suspended from Twitter After Promoting Shooting Federal Agents ‘On Sight’

Florida Republican candidate Luis Miguel received a permanent suspension from Twitter after advocating shooting federal law enforcement officers “on sight.”

The tweet that got Miguel noticed by the platform was one in which the state house candidate promoted a “plan” for Floridians to be able to shoot “FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight.”

“Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight,” he wrote. “Let freedom ring.” Miguel is running to represent Florida’s 20th district in the state House of Representatives.

Miguel first told Florida Politics about the suspension for a report by A.G. Gancarski, claiming it “doesn’t affect [him] at all.” He also told the outlet that he stands by the original message, claiming the IRS has been “weaponized by dissident forces.” According to a message Miguel said he received from Twitter, his suspension from the platform is permanent.

The language is a more extreme version of sentiments Miguel has expressed in the past. While he lost his Twitter account, Miguel still has an active Instagram. Florida Politics reported the same message about shooting federal agents appeared there, but the post appears to now have been removed. The same post also appears to have been removed from Miguel’s Facebook, which also remains active.

In a past Instagram post, Migeul called the FBI a “terrorist organization” following the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

“Keep the Feds out of Mar-a-Lago and Florida. The FBI is now a terrorist organization and should be treated as such!” the Republican wrote.

