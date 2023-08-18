Former Trump Adviser Suggests Indicted Ex-President Will Turn Himself In ‘During the Debate’ To Upstage Fox News

Jason Osborne, a former campaign adviser to Donald Trump, said there’s a distinct possibility that the former president will surrender to authorities in Georgia during the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday.

Trump was indicted in Fulton County this week over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election in the state. He must turn himself in for booking by Friday, Aug. 25 – two days after the debate on Fox News. By all indications, Trump seems poised to skip the event on the network, which he has claimed is “hostile” to him.

During Friday’s edition of The Source, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins discussed the matter with Osborne and former Obama administration staffer Ashley Allison.

“Donald Trump right now, is not expected to show up,” Collins said of the debate. “He has until Monday at nine o’clock to make that official, I guess. Candidates are kind of having to prepare. Does he show up? Does he not? They’re kind of prepping for two different debates, potentially.”

“I don’t think they should be, though,” Allison said. “I think you should be very clear in your vision of what you want to do as president, regardless of Donald Trump. And that has to be, ‘I’m either going to say Donald Trump was wrong,’ and be very clear whether he’s on the debate stage or not.”

“I agree,” Osborne said, before floating a wild idea. “I’m [at] about a 30% chance this is going to happen, but I think Donald Trump is gonna turn himself in either right before the debate or during the debate, which will suck all the oxygen out of the room. And then Fox is stuck having to air the debate, whereas you and other networks are able to say, ‘Wait a minute, Donald Trump has actually just turned himself in.’ And then there’s Tucker Carlson waiting on the steps of the courthouse able to interview him right there.”

Collins replied by noting the Fulton County jail is open 24 hours a day.

Trump is under indictment in four jurisdictions, including two federal cases.

Watch above via CNN.

