Former Trump Official Says She’s ‘Definitely Worried’ He Could Incite Violence Over Potential Indictment

Sarah Matthews says she is “definitely worried” about what could happen now that her former boss has called for protests surrounding his possible indictment.

Matthews served as deputy press secretary under President Donald Trump. She told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Trump is using “similar rhetoric” to that used before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Tapper asked Matthews if she’s “worried” by Trump’s language.

“Definitely worried. I think it goes to show he’s learned nothing in the aftermath of Jan. 6. The rhetoric he was using was similar to the rhetoric he used around Jan. 6. I think in his Truth Social post he said that they needed to protest to ‘take back our nation,'” she said.

In a Saturday post, the former president called on supporters to “PROTEST” and “TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” as an indictment looms over his head for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to adult movie star Stormy Daniels.

Although nothing came of Trump’s prediction that he would be “arrested Tuesday,” law enforcement officials say there’s been an increase in online talk of civil war since the post.

Tapper remarked, “Truth Social just doesn’t have the reach that Facebook and Twitter and the bully pulpit of the presidency have.” Trump used those platforms to call for action on Jan. 6.

Matthews agreed that, although she’s concerned, she doesn’t expect Trump supporters to come out in force.

“I do think at the same time we’re probably not going to see the same response from his supporters that we saw regarding January 6th,” Matthews said. “I don’t think it’s going to be the same level.”

