Fox News Contributors Scold Trump for Sharing Photo of Him with Baseball Bat Next to Alvin Bragg: ‘Incredibly Irresponsible’

Fox News contributors Ari Fleischer and Sean Duffy castigated Donald Trump for sharing an article whose image featured him holding a baseball bat next to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The post on Truth Social has since been deleted.

In another post, Trump warned there will be “death and destruction” if he is indicted.

Bragg is reportedly considering whether to indict Trump for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush payment he made to a mistress the month before the 2016 election.

Conservatives have been up in arms over the possibility. Top House Republicans are even seeking Bragg’s testimony in connection with the case, which has yet to even produce charges. The district attorney declined their request.

Martha MacCallum noted Trump’s incendiary post on Friday’s edition of The Story.

“What do you think when you look at this?” she asked Fleischer and Duffy.

“Incredibly irresponsible,” replied Fleischer. “I mean, a former president? Nobody should do anything that suggests to this country – when we have already seen violence in the streets – that a potential act of violence is appropriate. Violence is never appropriate and leaders need to be the ones sending the signal that you can peacefully protest, take to the streets, but don’t even hint at violence.”

Duffy also dinged Trump, though he made clear he still supports the former president despite his unhinged behavior.

“The DOJ and the FBI are looking at violence from conservatives,” he said. “And so, don’t send your supporters into harm’s way. If you want to protest, have your voice heard, do it peacefully. Don’t stand there with a baseball ball and a picture of Alvin Bragg. This is bad form by the president, who I like a lot.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com