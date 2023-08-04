Fox News Hosts Aghast After Biden Turns the Meme Tables on Republicans: ‘Dark Brandon Is Not Funny!’

The co-hosts of Fox News’ Outnumbered were exceedingly outraged Friday at the sight of President Joe Biden turning the tables on the crude “Let’s Go Brandon” insult with his own “Dark Brandon” merchandise.

They rolled tape on Biden sipping from a “Dark Brandon” mug, featuring his likeness with laser beam eyes, and proclaiming, “I like my coffee dark.”

“This mug is, like, about trying to present him as tough and badass when we know he probably wears diapers and he falls off his bike,” proclaimed Fox News anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy. “So, it’s not working, and it’s a problem.”

“If I’m a Democratic Party member, I am embarrassed, because he’s actually doing his Democratic Party a disservice,” said Fox News Channel’s Julie Banderas. “Dark Brandon is not funny! I mean, that’s actually a really dark joke at the expense of the American public. Like, I don’t think it’s funny. And Brandon is not a compliment. So, to— that’s all he’s got to go on? Take the worst insult that he’s adopted through his presidency and make something of it?”

The Republican mantra, “Let’s Go Brandon” is a euphemism for “Fuck Joe Biden” that can be seen on everything from GOP T-shirts to bumper stickers. The saying’s genesis was colorfully laid out by Mediaite’s Michael Luciano in 2021:

The dumb meme was born in October when a reporter you’ve never heard of interviewed a race car driver you’ve never heard of who’d just won a race you’ve never heard of. During the conversation, the crowd began chanting “Fuck Joe Biden.” The reporter then mistakenly stated the fans were chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon,” as that’s the driver’s first name. The reporter’s gaffe was the most egregious mishearing since Montgomery Burns believed attendees of the Springfield Film Festival were yelling, “Boo-urns!”

Kayleigh McEnany took a somewhat more lighthearted approach to the scandal when she exclaimed, “I am here to officially announce we are replacing these Outnumbered mugs with Dark Brandon mugs! They will have our names on them. I’ve already purchased mine; Emily Compagno, I got yours, as well. Others on the way.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

