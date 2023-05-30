Fox’s Outnumbered Salutes Dems Blasting Far-Left Academic’s ‘Patently Unacceptable’ Graduation Speech

The co-hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered applauded notable New York Democrats for denouncing a CUNY Law School graduate’s “divisive” speech calling for revolution against racism, Zionism, and capitalism.

Emily Compagno read tweets from Democrats like Mayor Eric Adams, NY state Rep. Simcha Eichenstein, and Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY) slamming the speech, which received cheers and applause from attendees.

“Mayor Eric Adams says that ‘we cannot allow words of negativity and divisiveness to be the only ones our students hear.’ New York State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein tweeting, ‘This hate-filled and dangerous speech has been brought to you by CUNY and paid for by New York taxpayers.’ And this from Democrat Congressman Richie Torres, ‘Imagine being so crazed by hatred for Israel as a Jewish State that you make it the subject of your commencement speech at a law school graduation.’ This is patently unacceptable,” Compagno said.

Molly Line pointed out that the commencement speaker, Fatima Mousa Mohammed, was chosen by her class to give the speech. The Times of Israel reported that Mohammed was a member of CUNY Law’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

From the lectern, Mohammed said she chose the City University of New York precisely because it is “one of very few legal institutions created to recognize that the law is a manifestation of white supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world.”

She continued, “We are in the class that organized against using Lexus, a legal research company, contracted with ICE. And we did all of this in spite of the racism, in spite of the selective activism, and self-serving interest of CUNY central, an institution that continues to fail us; that continues to train and cooperate with the fascist NYPD, the military… No longer will we capitulate to oppressors, no longer are we going to put our hope in their depraved consciousness.”

Mohammed ended her speech by saying, “The joy and excitement that fills the auditorium… may it be the fuel for the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism, and Zionism around the world.”

“It’s such a fantasy land that these guys live in,” Compagno said of the graduates. “One filled and fueled by hatred and violence.”

Watch the Outnumbered clip above.

