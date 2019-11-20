comScore

Giuliani Rips GOP Counsel at Impeachment Hearing: Did No Research, ‘Picking Up Democrat Lies’

By Charlie NashNov 20th, 2019, 2:37 pm

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani attacked Republican counsel Steve Castor on Twitter, Wednesday, claiming he “doesn’t do his own research” and instead ends up “picking up Democrat lies,” after Castor stated during the impeachment hearing that Giuliani “had business dealings in Ukraine.”

“Republican lawyer doesn’t do his own research and preparation, and is instead picking up Democrat lies, shame,” Giuliani posted. “Allow me to inform him: I have NO financial interests in Ukraine, NONE! I would appreciate his apology.”

On Wednesday, Castor stated during the impeachment hearing that Giuliani “had business dealings in Ukraine,” and questioned U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about it.

Giuliani’s attack made waves on social media, and prompted calls for Giuliani to testify himself.

