President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani attacked Republican counsel Steve Castor on Twitter, Wednesday, claiming he “doesn’t do his own research” and instead ends up “picking up Democrat lies,” after Castor stated during the impeachment hearing that Giuliani “had business dealings in Ukraine.”

“Republican lawyer doesn’t do his own research and preparation, and is instead picking up Democrat lies, shame,” Giuliani posted. “Allow me to inform him: I have NO financial interests in Ukraine, NONE! I would appreciate his apology.”

Republican lawyer doesn’t do his own research and preparation, and is instead picking up Democrat lies, shame. Allow me to inform him: I have NO financial interests in Ukraine, NONE! I would appreciate his apology. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 20, 2019

On Wednesday, Castor stated during the impeachment hearing that Giuliani “had business dealings in Ukraine,” and questioned U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about it.

Giuliani’s attack made waves on social media, and prompted calls for Giuliani to testify himself.

If only there were some way that you could tell Congress the truth directly, in person, under oath https://t.co/i2X6aM1hvS — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 20, 2019

I think it’s time for you to testify, sir! Clear up all these pesky misunderstandings! — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 20, 2019

Say that under oath, Rudy https://t.co/0Yll6EnfuO — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 20, 2019

GOP CIRCULAR FIRING SQUAD: SONDLAND throws Trump, Pence, Pompeo, Volker, Mulvaney, Perry under the bus. Pence/Perry push back on Sondland Giuliani attacks House GOP counsel Steve Castor for not preparing properly https://t.co/SjxJeKHafE — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) November 20, 2019

Um. 1) Rudy represented Parnas & Fruman, now in federal custody. 2) They paid him $500K+ 3) He met with the former prosecutor general, advocated, amplified his allegations. https://t.co/zATeynPhSg — Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) November 20, 2019

Rudy is now attacking Stephen Castor. This is getting interesting. https://t.co/w1Yw95r8WO — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 20, 2019

Rudy takes aim at Republicans —> https://t.co/nHNziQvw7X — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) November 20, 2019

