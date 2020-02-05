Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel responded to her uncle Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) decision to vote to convict President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, Wednesday, by claiming the president “did nothing wrong” and that the party “is more united than ever behind him.”

“This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last,” McDaniel wrote in a Twitter post. “The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him.”

“I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump,” she continued.

This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last. The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him. I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 5, 2020

McDaniel is the niece of Romney and the granddaughter of former HUD Secretary and Governor of Massachusetts George W. Romney.

