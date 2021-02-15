Here Are All the Republicans Who Have Been Punished By Their Own Party Colleagues for Crossing Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump survived his second impeachment trial with another acquittal, but the votes against him were far more bipartisan this time around, and the Republicans who crossed party lines are now facing backlash from their state party organizations.

Within hours of the Senate vote, the Louisiana Republican Party Executive Committee voted to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party issued a statement on Sunday that they were disappointed in Sen. Pat Toomey’s (R-PA) for his vote to convict, although they have not yet officially moved to censure him. The North Carolina Republican Party will take a vote later Monday on whether to censure Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for the same reason.

CNN’s Jessica Dean reported that the North Carolina GOP was expected to vote to censure Burr, noting that his vote was a surprise to most observers.

In a later segment on CNN, David Chalian explained to anchor Brianna Keilar that in addition to the censure votes these Republicans were facing — including Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) — most of them were now expecting primary challenges from more pro-Trump Republicans.

“By far the majority of Republicans across the country and in the Congress are standing by Donald Trump,” said Chalian. Those who voted to convict “understand they went against the grain of their party. They may be facing very tough primaries upcoming.”

These Republicans have issued statements, generally framing their decisions as votes of conscience, and several of them have taken steps to support each other. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) sent out a fundraising appeal to help Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) and even donated some money from his PAC to her 2022 campaign fund.

