House Democrats Roasted on Twitter After Thanking Biden for Two-Cent Drop in Gas Prices: ‘I Can’t Believe This Tweet Is Still Up’

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) tweeted a graph on Thursday meant to thank President Joe Biden for lowering gas prices, but the messaging quickly backfired as critics pounced on the fact the drop was only two cents.

The Washington Post’s Philip Bump even published an article about the graph titled, “This might be the worst defense of the Biden administration yet.”

The DCCC’s chart showed prices went down from 3.4 to 3.38 in the seven days between November 22nd and 29th.

Author James Surowiecki jested “Greatest Y-axis ever” — referencing the chart’s deceptively dramatic drop.

Other Twitter users, like pollster Frank Luntz, pointed out that the DCCC probably should not be pointing out a two-cent drop, when the national average price at the pump is up a dollar since Biden took office.

“The @DCCC neglected to mention that gas prices are up $1 since @JoeBiden took office,” Luntz wrote sharing a graph showing the overall increase under Biden.

The @DCCC neglected to mention that gas prices are up $1 since @JoeBiden took office. https://t.co/54HO7fuYwJ — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 2, 2021

The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg, wrote, “I can’t believe this tweet is still up.” While the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona also expressed disbelief, “You guys are really doing this, aren’t you?”

I can’t believe this tweet is still up. https://t.co/eqhJrSolj9 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 3, 2021

You guys are really doing this, aren’t you? https://t.co/skLwSK0V3E — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 3, 2021

Andrew Wagner, Director of Public Affairs for the Minnesota House Republicans, got more technical wanting to know the process behind such a blunder:

Can I get the play-by-play on who on your staff thought this was a good idea? The graphics guy who made it? The comms guy who thinks two cents is something to high-five over? Whoever approved and then tweeted it? Truly amazing stuff.

Can I get the play-by-play on who on your staff thought this was a good idea? The graphics guy who made it? The comms guy who thinks two cents is something to high-five over? Whoever approved and then tweeted it? Truly amazing stuff. — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) December 2, 2021

More reactions below:

what an utterly ridiculous chart. Truly dumb. https://t.co/X6zBYMVJmE — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 2, 2021

Ron Klain likes Matt Yglesias’s joke tweet about gas prices and then the DCCC tweeted the same graph pic.twitter.com/sGDCZtvAw6 — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) December 2, 2021

Gas prices have increased $1.00/gal since Jan 18th but prices dropped a whopping 2 cents last week. DCCC: Quick put out a graph thanking Biden for the drop.#LetsGoBrandon — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) December 2, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com