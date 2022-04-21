‘I Fight for DEMOCRACY’: Malcolm Nance Hits Back at Flynn Questioning ‘Whose Side’ He’s On After Joining Ukraine’s Foreign Legion

Former MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance shot back at Mike Flynn this week after the former White House national security advisor questioned Nance’s decision to join Ukraine’s Foreign Legion amid the country’s war with Russia, even asking, “whose side is he on?”

Nance announced his status in an interview on MSNBC’s The ReidOut on Monday. MSNBC confirmed soon after that the author and Navy veteran was not currently working as an analyst for the network.

Appearing on Emerald Robinson’s The Absolute Truth this week, Flynn watched footage from Nance’s interview, which include him in combat gear, holding a rifle, and saying he was “done talking” and ready to take action.

“Is he fighting for a fascist dictator or is he fighting for communism? Whose side is he on here?” Flynn asked, admitting it was his first time seeing the tape.

The retired Army lieutenant general also questioned Nance’s motivations and whether he was simply trying to “make the news.”

“Is he supposed to be a journalist that’s reporting the news or is he there to try and make the news. What kind of ploy is that? Frankly, I hope that he’s being watched by the Good Lord because he’s in a very dangerous place. The fact that he’s dressed like that, he could be killed soon,” Flynn said.

Nance responded on Thursday to a clip of Flynn flagged by Ron Filipkowski, blasting Flynn as an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and saying he went to Ukraine to “fight for democracy.”

Tell Mike Flynn that I fight for DEMOCRACY. Flynn LITERALLY ate Putin’s bread SEATED AT HIS RIGHT HAND. He LOVED Moscow’s cash & spent years nestled deeply in Vlad’s cold, white KGB ass. Now he supports Russia’s murder of a free people!? Fuck you, Mike Flynn. Fuck. You!

In a follow-up tweet, Nance brought up Flynn being convicted of a felony, something he was later pardoned of by former President Donald Trump. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017 about his contact with Russia. Supporters have said his conviction was politically motivated and tied to partisan Russia collusion theories. At the time of his pardon, the White House referred to Flynn as an “innocent man.”

Nance described the war in Ukraine as a “war of extermination” on Monday and said he is there to support the Ukrainian people, while Flynn argued for a “smart” diplomatic solution and against sending more supplies, saying it is only adding to the fire.

“Anybody that continues to put fuel on a blazing fire, meaning more weapons, more ammunition, more of the sort of warfare type stuff that’s thrown into this fire is going to keep this fire blazing for a long, long time,” he said.

