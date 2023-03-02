Trump Demands Rupert Murdoch Fire Fox News Anchors — Who Correctly Reported the 2020 Election Was Fair



Former President Donald Trump called on Rupert Murdoch to “apologize to his viewers and readers for his ridiculous defense of the 2020 Presidential Election.” He also insisted that the Fox Corp Chair fire the Fox News anchors who “got it wrong, or were afraid to speak up” regarding what he has baselessly called a rigged or stolen election.

To be clear, the 2020 election that he lost was NOT stolen, and Murdoch and Fox News will almost certainly ignore Trump’s advice which he blasted on social media Thursday morning. Trump wrote on Truth Social:

Rupert Murdoch should apologize to his viewers and readers for his ridiculous defense of the 2020 Presidential Election. How many forms of cheating and rigging does he have to see? He should also apologize to those anchors who got it right, and fire the ones who got it wrong, or were afraid to speak up (of which there were many!). It’s time to get rid of Fake News, and call it like it is!

Fox News is dealing with a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. Portions of Murdoch’s sworn testimony were released Monday afternoon and revealed that the Fox Corp chair admitted that some on-air talent endorsed the baseless stolen election conspiracy that Trump continues to promote, despite no reasonable person believing it to be true.

Trump has turned to criticize Fox News far more frequently in the past few days, which almost feels like he is now goading or taunting the network on which he so regularly appeared to cover his conspiracy theories unflatteringly.

Fox News has not yet taken the bait, perhaps because they are afraid of angering a significant segment of their viewer base who are still loyal to Trump and believe what he says to be true, despite zero evidence in support.

Trump appears to sense that concern at the network, which he referenced in another social media post released earlier that targeted former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who now sits on the Fox Corp board. “Viewers, and MAGA, are not happy!” Trump claimed on an earlier Truth Social post:

Rumors are flying high that idiot RINO Paul Ryan, who has greatly hurt the “credibility” of Rupert Murdoch with his ridiculous stance that the 2020 Election was all “peaches and cream,” will be fired “like a dog” from the Fox Board. Fox is going in the wrong direction, ratings are heading down, and Murdoch just threw certain very good people, who were correct, under the bus. He played right into the enemies camp. Viewers, and MAGA, are not happy!

Trump is planning to appear at CPAC Saturday night, and will almost certainly hit these same notes in that speech.

